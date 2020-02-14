SoCal forecast: Some clouds, cool temperatures expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see a few high clouds and temperatures in the 60s on Wednesday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties should see mostly clear skies with a few high clouds and a high around 66 degrees Wednesday.
Valleys and the Inland Empire will see similar conditions.
Thursday will see a slight warming and then temperatures should remain in the upper 60s through the weekend, with no rain in the immediate forecast.
