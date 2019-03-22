SoCal forecast: Southland to see clouds, cool temps Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and mild temperatures on Friday.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds with a high of 66 degrees.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see partly sunny skies with a high of 67.
Beach communities will see some clouds, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 63.
Mountain areas will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 40s, dropping to about 25 overnight.
The deserts will be sunny and breezy with a high of 63.
