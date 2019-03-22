SoCal forecast: Southland to see clouds, cool temps Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see a few clouds and mild temperatures on Friday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds with a high of 66 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will see partly sunny skies with a high of 67.Beach communities will see some clouds, with 2-4 foot surf and a high of 63.Mountain areas will see mostly clear skies with temperatures in the upper 40s, dropping to about 25 overnight.The deserts will be sunny and breezy with a high of 63.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.