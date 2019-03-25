Weather

SoCal forecast: Southland to see sunshine Monday

SoCal will see beautiful conditions Monday, but some rain is coming Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- SoCal will see clear skies and pleasant temperatures on Monday, but cooler conditions and light rain are moving in by Wednesday.

A light rain will start overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, moving down from Santa Barbara County into the rest of the region by Wednesday afternoon. But most of the energy of the storm will remain to the north, with only scattered showers hitting the Southland.

But before that, Los Angeles and Orange counties will have a sunny Monday with temperatures reaching a high of 74 degrees.

Valleys and Inland Empire will see sunshine as well, with mild conditions. A high of 77 is expected.

Beach communities will see mild temperatures around 68 with 3-5 foot surf expected.

Mountain areas will see some gusts up to 30 mph with a high of 58.

A high of 72 is expected in the desert with southwest winds of 10-20 mph.



