SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions on tap Wednesday before winds start to blow in

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see one more day of an onshore breeze Wednesday before Santa Ana winds move in.Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect morning clouds with sunshine later in the day as temperatures will reach a high of 75. Winds blow in the following day, along with a red flag warning for Thursday and Friday.Valleys and the Inland Empire will also experience morning clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s. An elevated fire danger lies ahead for the next two days.