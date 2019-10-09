Weather

SoCal forecast: Sunny conditions on tap Wednesday before winds start to blow in

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see one more day of an onshore breeze Wednesday before Santa Ana winds move in.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect morning clouds with sunshine later in the day as temperatures will reach a high of 75. Winds blow in the following day, along with a red flag warning for Thursday and Friday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire will also experience morning clouds and temperatures in the mid-70s. An elevated fire danger lies ahead for the next two days.

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Gavin Newsom signs law capping rent increases
White House says it won't comply with Trump impeachment inquiry
CSULB threat: New suspect arrested in email that prompted shelter-in-place
New California law allows voters to register at all polling places on Election Day
The battle against the big business of black market marijuana in CA
SoCal school works to address state's nursing shortage
Corn species, quality of tortillas in danger of disappearing, experts say
Show More
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of tow truck driver in Riverside
Anaheim high school to shut down unless it raises $1.1 million
Pilot killed in small plane crash near Camarillo Airport
SoCal Edison may cut power to 75k customers amid fire risk
Montebello man charged in kidnapping, rape of child in 2012
More TOP STORIES News