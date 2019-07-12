Weather

SoCal heat wave drives temperatures up to triple digits in some areas

By and ABC7.com staff
LAKE BALBOA, Calif. (KABC) -- The first major heat wave of the summer has arrived in the Southland, with temperatures skyrocketing to triple digits in some areas.

With increased heat comes poor air quality conditions. Officials are urging high-risk groups, such as those with asthma and the elderly, to reduce their time outdoors.

The scorcher is expected to reach its peak Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the upper 80s in Los Angeles and Orange counties, upper 90s in the valleys and Inland Empire and mid-100s in the deserts.

Lawmakers are in the midst of establishing protections for those who work outdoors, including mail carriers. One lawmaker has proposed that every postal vehicle have air condition.

It's something workers say is needed.

"It's just like brutal, it's baking me all day," mail carrier Lauryn Carter said. "The old (mail carrier truck) is just like a little fan, and that, I don't like driving those. They get hot, like over, probably like 115 (degrees)."

A slight cool down is expected late next week.
