SOCAL STORM: Heavy rain falling over region Tuesday, Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Following a relatively dry winter, a heavy storm is moving into Southern California late Monday, drenching the region in several inches of rain.

The storm will sweep in from offshore and first hit in the southern part of the region, pushing through Orange County and then up into Los Angeles County and to the Inland Empire.

It will first hit around midnight Monday and then grow in strength in time for the Tuesday morning commute. It's then expected to stick around all day Tuesday and into Wednesday, followed by intermittent showers through the weekend.

Thunderstorms should also be expected. The moisture will be relatively warm, keeping temperatures in the 60s and snow levels above 6,000 feet.

The National Weather Service said there is the potential for roadway flooding and "minor mud/debris flows in recent burn areas."



Los Angeles and Orange counties will see at least an inch of rain on Tuesday, with a high temperature around 64.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see 1-2 inches with a high of 61.

Mountain communities in lower elevations will see mostly rain, about 2-3 inches, with snow above 7,000 feet on Tuesday and 6,000 feet on Wednesday.

Deserts will also see rain with some thunderstorms.

The slow-moving storm will linger across the region through next Saturday, with the heaviest rainfall expected on Tuesday.

