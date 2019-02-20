WEATHER

Storm to bring snow to lower elevations, rain to SoCal Thursday

Amid cold temperatures, snow could fall at lower elevations in parts of SoCal Thursday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Southern California will see cold temperatures, light rain and hail in some areas Thursday.

The cold means mountain areas could see snow at elevations down to 2,000 feet.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for many mountain and valley regions in SoCal. A frost advisory is also in effect for the valleys.

Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will see cold conditions, with possibly a quarter-inch of hail, and a chance of hail in some areas. Temperatures will reach no higher than the mid-50s.

Beach communities will see a 60 percent chance of rain with 2-5 foot surf and a high around 54 degrees.

Mountains will be cold and could see snow at lower elevations and a high of 24.

The deserts will see a 40 percent chance of rain with some snow above 3,000 feet and a high of 42.


7-Day Forecasts
