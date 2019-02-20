Southern California will see cold temperatures, light rain and hail in some areas Thursday.The cold means mountain areas could see snow at elevations down to 2,000 feet.A winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for many mountain and valley regions in SoCal. A frost advisory is also in effect for the valleys.Los Angeles and Orange counties, as well as the valleys and Inland Empire, will see cold conditions, with possibly a quarter-inch of hail, and a chance of hail in some areas. Temperatures will reach no higher than the mid-50s.Beach communities will see a 60 percent chance of rain with 2-5 foot surf and a high around 54 degrees.Mountains will be cold and could see snow at lower elevations and a high of 24.The deserts will see a 40 percent chance of rain with some snow above 3,000 feet and a high of 42.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.