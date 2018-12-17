SoCal to see light rain, cold temps, high surf Monday

Heads up, SoCal: Wet weather is back to accompany another round of cool temperatures across the region on Monday.High surf advisories are in place in the coastal areas through at least 10 p.m. Tuesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties have a 30 percent chance of rain with highs in the mid-60s. Most of the rain will be very light and scattered.The valleys and Inland Empire have a 40 percent chance of showers. Approximately 1/10 of an inch is expected in Ventura. Expect a high of 63 degrees.With a 30 percent chance of rain, beach communities will have high temperatures in the mid-60s once again. Dangerous swells from the west will create 8-12 foot surf.The mountains may get light snow and a 30 percent chance of showers. It will be cold with a high of 48 degrees.Deserts should expect a 10 percent chance of rain and highs in the low 60s.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.