SoCal weather: Clear skies, cool evening temps in store for Sunday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As a thick cover of clouds rolls away, the Southland will clear skies and cool temperatures Sunday before a slight chance of rain moves back in.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies with a high of 64 on Sunday before the clouds start to move back by midweek. The region will see a chance of more rain starting Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see a crisp high of 63 Sunday with a slight chance of early morning showers. Some areas above 3,500 feet might also see some scattered snow.