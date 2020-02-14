SoCal weather: Clear skies, mild temperatures through the weekend

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California should see some pleasant weather over the next few days, with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.Los Angeles and Orange counties should see a high temperature around 71 on Friday with sunny skies and similar conditions throughout Super Bowl weekend. Temperatures will get chilly at night, dropping to the 40s.Valleys and the Inland Empire will see a high of 72 on Friday, dropping to 40 overnight.Mountain communities will see temperatures in the 50s, dropping to 22 overnight.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.