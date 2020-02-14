Weather

SoCal weather: Cloudy, cool and breezy conditions continue Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will stay cool, cloudy and breezy for another day or two before things starting warming up later in the week.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds and breezes up to 15 mph on Monday, with a high of 67 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire can expect similar conditions, with a high of 63.

Similar conditions will be seen Tuesday but temperatures will start warming to the 70s by mid-week through the weekend.

