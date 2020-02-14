Weather

SoCal weather: Morning drizzle to give way to cool temps, cloudy conditions across region Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drizzly conditions and light showers will give way to cool and cloudy conditions across Southern California on Saturday.

A wind advisory is scheduled to remain effect until 10 p.m. for the high desert and parts of Ventura and Riverside counties.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see light rain in the morning, followed by a high temperature of 74 degrees.

In the valleys and the Inland Empire, expect morning drizzle and an afternoon marked by partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 75 degrees.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
LAPD union calls Mayor Garcetti 'unstable,' faults budget cuts
2 Buffalo officers face criminal charges in shoving of 75-year-old
Why do you protest? Share your story with ABC7
Police arrest man accused of assaulting people posting BLM signs
More protests over George Floyd's death across SoCal
Three-alarm fire erupts at distribution facility in Redlands
Show More
Newsom directs police to stop using carotid hold
NFL: 'We were wrong' for not listening to players about racial injustice
Joe Biden formally clinches Democratic presidential nomination
Marine Corps bans public display of confederate flag
Homeless man hit in face with rubber bullet amid LA protest, witnesses say
More TOP STORIES News