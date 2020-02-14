SoCal weather: Morning drizzle to give way to cool temps, cloudy conditions across region Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Drizzly conditions and light showers will give way to cool and cloudy conditions across Southern California on Saturday.A wind advisory is scheduled to remain effect until 10 p.m. for the high desert and parts of Ventura and Riverside counties.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see light rain in the morning, followed by a high temperature of 74 degrees.In the valleys and the Inland Empire, expect morning drizzle and an afternoon marked by partly sunny skies and a high temperature of 75 degrees.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.