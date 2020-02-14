SoCal weather: Cool temps, clouds and drizzle expected Sunday ahead of wind event

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see another day of cool temperatures, clouds and drizzle on Sunday before winds move into the region.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be partly cloudy with some drizzle and temperatures reaching about 69 degrees on Sunday.On Monday, dry gusty winds will begin to strengthen in can areas bringing some fire danger and ushering in warmer temps.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach about 69 on Sunday, before gusts up to 60 miles per hour move in.The Santa Ana winds will begin to kick in Sunday night and are expected to strengthen by Monday. The National Weather Service says has the potential to down trees and power lines for wind prone mountain and valley areas of L.A. and Ventura counties.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.