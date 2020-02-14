SoCal weather: Cool temps, sunny skies expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians can expect temperatures in the 60s amid mostly sunny skies across the region on Monday.In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for morning clouds, along with a high temperature of 67 degrees and a low temperature of 52 degrees.The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 69 and the region will see plenty of sunshine. Similar conditions are expected Tuesday as a high of 72 is expected.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.