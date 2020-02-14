Weather

SoCal weather: Cool temps, sunny skies expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern Californians can expect temperatures in the 60s amid mostly sunny skies across the region on Monday.

In Los Angeles and Orange counties, look for morning clouds, along with a high temperature of 67 degrees and a low temperature of 52 degrees.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 69 and the region will see plenty of sunshine. Similar conditions are expected Tuesday as a high of 72 is expected.

