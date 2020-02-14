Weather

SoCal weather: First heat wave of fall 2020 continues Wednesday

Southern California will continue to see scorching temperatures with triple-digit heat expected Wednesday.
Southern California will continue to see scorching temperatures with triple-digit heat on tap Wednesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot, dry conditions and a high of 101 is expected Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 90s Thursday and Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire on Wednesday can expect a high of 104, the hottest day of the week. Fire danger returns Thursday, along with a high of 102.

