SoCal weather: First heat wave of fall 2020 continues Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will continue to see scorching temperatures with triple-digit heat on tap Wednesday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see hot, dry conditions and a high of 101 is expected Wednesday. Temperatures will be in the 90s Thursday and Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire on Wednesday can expect a high of 104, the hottest day of the week. Fire danger returns Thursday, along with a high of 102.