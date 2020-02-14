Weather

SoCal weather: Heat wave starts on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heat wave is hitting SoCal this week, starting Monday and peaking Wednesday with triple-digit temps in some areas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see high temperatures around 85 on Monday, climbing to 88.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see hot temperatures all week, starting with a high of 95 on Monday, and climbing to around 99 by Wednesday. Some desert communities will see temperatures over 100 degrees.

An excessive heat warning is expected for desert areas, starting Tuesday afternoon through Thursday night.

Even the beaches and mountains will be warm this week, with temperatures in the 80s.

