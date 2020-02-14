SoCal weather: Heat wave starts on Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A heat wave is hitting SoCal this week, starting Monday and peaking Wednesday with triple-digit temps in some areas.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see high temperatures around 85 on Monday, climbing to 88.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see hot temperatures all week, starting with a high of 95 on Monday, and climbing to around 99 by Wednesday. Some desert communities will see temperatures over 100 degrees.
An excessive heat warning is expected for desert areas, starting Tuesday afternoon through Thursday night.
Even the beaches and mountains will be warm this week, with temperatures in the 80s.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More