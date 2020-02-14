SoCal weather: Marine layer keeps region comfortably warm on Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see more marine layer through the weekend, keeping much of the region comfortably warm.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some morning clouds that will melt away by the afternoon and give way to plenty of sunshine with a high of 81 degrees on Saturday.The valleys and Inland Empire will also see morning fog with temperatures reaching 91 degrees by the afternoon. Temperatures in the region are expected to stay in the low 90s for the next several days.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.