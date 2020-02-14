Weather

SoCal weather: Mild temps, sunny skies expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see mostly sunny conditions and mild temperatures Saturday, before clouds move in Sunday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny skies with a high of 68 degrees Saturday. A high of 66 and partly cloudy conditions are on tap Sunday.

Valleys and the Inland Empire on Saturday will reach 70 degrees. Temperatures dip to 67 Sunday.

The cooler temperatures will last a few days as a new round of rain is possible Tuesday.

