Weather

SoCal weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sunshine expected Tuesday

Southern California is expected to see cloudy conditions Tuesday morning, with warm temperatures by the afternoon when the sun emerges.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California is expected to see cloudy conditions Tuesday morning, with warm temperatures by the afternoon when the sun emerges.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds with a high of 75 by the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see clouds in the morning with a high of 86 by the afternoon.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County beaches to close over July 4 weekend, officials say
Murder suspect wounded in shootout with police in Montclair
Remains of missing Irvine man found on Mount Baldy
Newsom adds OC to watch list as COVID-19 cases surge
COVID-19: Officials warn hospital beds in LA County may not meet demand
Golden State Killer admits to dozens of rapes, murders
IE hospitals seeing ICU capacity fill as COVID-19 surges
Show More
NorCal resident hangs stuffed animal monkey by rope from tree
Local ER creates low-tech protocol to help treat COVID-19
Riverside County orders bars to close again
Amber Alert issued for mother, 12-year-old son last seen in Burbank
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm highest daily increase so far
More TOP STORIES News