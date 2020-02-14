SoCal weather: Red-flag conditions continue Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Elevated fire danger continues Friday and Saturday in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see winds as strong as 20 mph with clear skies and a high of 74 Friday during the day. Temperatures drop to 49 at night.
The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 75 on Friday and winds blowing through the canyons.
Red-flag warnings have been issued and are expected to remain in place through Saturday.
Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More