SoCal weather: Red-flag conditions continue Friday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Elevated fire danger continues Friday and Saturday in Southern California as Santa Ana winds combine with dry conditions and warm temperatures.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see winds as strong as 20 mph with clear skies and a high of 74 Friday during the day. Temperatures drop to 49 at night.The valleys and Inland Empire will see similar conditions with a high of 75 on Friday and winds blowing through the canyons.Red-flag warnings have been issued and are expected to remain in place through Saturday.