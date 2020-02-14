Weather

SoCal weather: Slightly cooler temps, morning clouds expected Saturday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cooler temperatures are headed to Southern California as a low pressure system moves off the coast and into the region, bringing some marine layer in the morning and moderately warm temperatures by the afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds in the morning, warming up to 76 degrees by the afternoon.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see clouds in the morning with a high of 78 degrees.

Similar conditions should last through the weekend.

