Weather

SoCal weather: Sunny, breezy conditions expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will stay warm and breezy Monday, then will cool off through Christmas.

Los Angeles and Orange counties can expect sunny and warm conditions as temperatures reach 78. By Tuesday, cloudy conditions return and temperatures drop to the mid-60s. The cooldown will last through the holiday.

The valleys and Inland Empire on Monday can expect similar sunny conditions, but the area will see increased risk of fire danger as gusts as strong as 20 mph are expected. Tuesday should bring clouds and a high of 66.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom to quarantine after staffer tests positive for COVID-19
LA County crosses 600K COVID cases in fastest acceleration phase of pandemic
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
3 wounded after string of shootings in Altadena, authorities say
2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
70-year-old Taco Bell employee surprised with tip of a lifetime
OC breaks record for daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations
Show More
Caravan in Pasadena calls for reopening of businesses
LA County churches allowed to resume indoor services
Jets edge Rams 23-20, avoid winless season
Panel votes to put elderly, essential workers next in line for vaccine
Authorities investigating deadly deputy-involved shooting in Lennox
More TOP STORIES News