SoCal weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures expected Monday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- After a few days of strong winds, Southern California will see calm skies and warm temperatures Monday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see sunny skies with a high of 75 degrees on Monday. By Wednesday and Thursday, winds will move back into the region as well as the potential for fires.

The valleys and Inland Empire will reach a high of 79 with plenty of sunshine Monday. Wednesday will bring an elevated fire danger.

