SoCal weather: Sunshine and warm conditions on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunny and warm conditions are expected in Southern California Thursday as a cooling trend moves in for the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny and warm, with a high temperature around 84 on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s on Friday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see warm conditions and plenty of sunshine. A high of 92 is expected.The desert communities will see hot weather with temperatures approaching triple digits.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.