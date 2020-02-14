Weather

SoCal weather: Sunshine and warm conditions on tap Thursday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Sunny and warm conditions are expected in Southern California Thursday as a cooling trend moves in for the weekend.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will be sunny and warm, with a high temperature around 84 on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 70s on Friday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see warm conditions and plenty of sunshine. A high of 92 is expected.

The desert communities will see hot weather with temperatures approaching triple digits.

