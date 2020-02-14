LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see temperatures start to warm up Monday and get quite hot by next weekend.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine throughout Monday with a high of 80 degrees on Sunday. By Thursday, temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.
The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny and warm with temperatures reaching 91 degrees on Monday.
Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.
Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness
7-Day Forecasts
SoCal weather: Temperatures starting to warm up this week
Southern California will see temperatures start to warm up Monday and get quite hot by next weekend.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More