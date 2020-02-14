SoCal weather: Temperatures starting to warm up this week

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see temperatures start to warm up Monday and get quite hot by next weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see plenty of sunshine throughout Monday with a high of 80 degrees on Sunday. By Thursday, temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny and warm with temperatures reaching 91 degrees on Monday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.