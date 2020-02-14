SoCal weather: Temperatures staying warm Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Southern California will see warm temperatures on Tuesday and will get quite hot by the weekend.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see a few clouds in the morning and then plenty of sunshine by Tuesday afternoon with a high of 81 degrees. By Thursday, temperatures climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.The valleys and Inland Empire will also be sunny and warm with temperatures reaching 95 degrees on Tuesday and exceeding triple digits by Friday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.