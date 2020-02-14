Weather

SoCal weather: Temps dropping slightly as heat wave dissipates

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat wave is exiting Southern California and the morning marine layer is returning Tuesday as temperatures drop by a few degrees.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning and an afternoon high of just 81 degrees on Tuesday, dropping to the 70s by Wednesday.

The valleys and Inland Empire will see warmer temperatures, with a high of 93 on Tuesday.

Get the latest updates on the rain with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app

Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings

Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAUSD reaches reopening deal with teachers union
Former El Monte sweatshop slave recalls ordeal
IE family of 2 young Marines mourning after deadly training accident
Santa Clarita fire quickly spreads to 130 acres
Newsom explains what needs to happen before CA resumes reopening
Homeboy Industries receives humanitarian prize
Dr. Fauci discusses efforts to produce vaccine, stop spread of COVID-19
Show More
Apple Fire ignited by vehicle exhaust, CAL FIRE says
Glen Ivy Hot Springs reopens with outdoor spa
Nonprofit offers free virtual tutoring to low-income families in South LA
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake rattles Yorba Linda area
Progress slow on coronavirus relief bill as negotiations continue
More TOP STORIES News