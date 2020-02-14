SoCal weather: Temps dropping slightly as heat wave dissipates

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The heat wave is exiting Southern California and the morning marine layer is returning Tuesday as temperatures drop by a few degrees.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some clouds in the morning and an afternoon high of just 81 degrees on Tuesday, dropping to the 70s by Wednesday.The valleys and Inland Empire will see warmer temperatures, with a high of 93 on Tuesday.If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click onfrom the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.