SoCal weather: Warm temperatures, Santa Ana winds expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong Santa Ana winds are returning to Southern California starting Wednesday night.
The winds will howl through canyons and passes, reaching speeds up to 45 in areas like Santa Clarita and the Cajon Pass, starting late Wednesday and continuing into Thursday morning. They should by gone by Thursday afternoon.
Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog Tuesday morning, reaching a high of 71 after the sunshine burns away the clouds.
The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of 75 degrees and winds at night reaching 30-50 mph.
