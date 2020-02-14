Weather

SoCal weather: Warm temperatures, Santa Ana winds expected Wednesday

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Strong Santa Ana winds are returning to Southern California starting Wednesday night.

The winds will howl through canyons and passes, reaching speeds up to 45 in areas like Santa Clarita and the Cajon Pass, starting late Wednesday and continuing into Thursday morning. They should by gone by Thursday afternoon.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see some patchy fog Tuesday morning, reaching a high of 71 after the sunshine burns away the clouds.

The valleys and Inland Empire will be sunny with a high of 75 degrees and winds at night reaching 30-50 mph.

Get the latest updates on the weather with the Free ABC7 Los Angeles app
Download the ABC7 app for weather alerts: Click here for iOS devices | click here for Android devices. If you have the app, turn on push notifications and personalize the app. Click on My News from the bottom menu, then star the topics you'd like to follow and tap Done.


Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER

Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness


7-Day Forecasts





Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tiger Woods suffers leg injuries after SoCal car crash
Deputy on scene describes Tiger Woods as 'lucid and calm'
Golfers, others react to Woods accident: 'Sending a special prayer'
Tiger Woods' career: Timeline of memorable moments
LA County passes 'hero pay' for grocery workers
Newsom signs CA relief package with $600 stimulus payments
COVID vaccine eligibility codes improperly used in LA
Show More
Plumber, family travel to Texas to help make critical repairs after storm
What car was Tiger Woods driving before it crashed?
Tiger Woods crash: Audio reveals how emergency personnel responded
Relief bill with 3rd stimulus check poised for House floor vote
South LA clinic aims to improve racial inequities in vaccine distribution
More TOP STORIES News