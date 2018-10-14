WEATHER

Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday

EMBED </>More Videos

It's going to be a day of mild temperatures, gusty conditions and cloud cover across the Southland. A red flag warning is expected to last through Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Amid mild temperatures and morning clouds, many parts of Southern California are under a red flag warning through nighttime on Tuesday.

Southland areas with the warning include mountain areas in Los Angeles, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties, as well as coastal and valley communities. Most warnings are set to expire at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Los Angeles and Orange counties will see morning clouds and mild highs in the mid-70s.

The valleys and Inland Empire will also see some morning clouds and then windy conditions by the afternoon with gusts up to 45 mph. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Beach communities will have some morning cloud cover and then swells from the southwest will create 3 to 6-foot surf. Temps will hover in the upper 60s.

The mountain areas will see late gusty conditions with winds up to 45 mph. Temperatures will be cool in the upper 50s.

Desert communities will also experience wind gusts up to 40 mph amid warmer temps in the mid-70s.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
Download the free Accuweather app for iPhone and Android devices.
Share your weather pictures and video with #ABC7Eyewitness

7-Day Forecasts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weather
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Track the rain with LIVE MEGADOPPLER 7000 HD interactive maps
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; knocks out power in LA
Hurricane Michael's death toll rises to at least 13
Hurricane Michael: Florida Panhandle hit with 'Unimaginable destruction'
More Weather
Top Stories
Model who moved from IE to Atlanta shot while driving to work
1 killed, 1 wounded in Glendale restaurant shooting
Chargers win 38-14 against Cleveland Browns
Large tree crushes 2 cars on Hollywood street
Motorcyclist killed in crash on 110 Fwy in South LA
Dark comedy 'The Oath' pokes fun at political climate
Thieves steal mail from Woodland Hills home in broad daylight
School replaces principal who forced student to remove Trump jersey
Show More
Woman sought for allegedly stealing $1K from Coinstar machines
Police asking for help to find missing 22-year-old in Shadow Hills
Woman says she accidentally stabbed husband after tripping on rug
Dodgers beat Brewers 4-3 in NLCS Game 2
Semi erupts in flames after crash on 210 Fwy in Pasadena
More News