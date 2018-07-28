Southern California weather forecast Sunday

Many parts of Southern California will be slightly less hot and some may experience storms on Sunday.Los Angeles and Orange counties will see above-average temperatures in the upper 80s.A heat advisory is in effect for the valleys and Inland Empire, where residents will feel temperatures in the upper 90s. Heat in the triple digits is expected to return on Tuesday.Beach communities will get morning cloud coverage and a high of 77 degrees. Swells from the southmay create 2-4 foot waves.Mountains will be warm in the mid-80s, with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.Deserts will still be hot and sunny with highs hitting as high as 104 degrees. There is also a 10 percent chance of storms in these areas.