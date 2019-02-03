WEATHER

Super Bowl Sunday to see slightly lighter showers across SoCal

Super Bowl fans are being urged to watch the big game indoors as more rain is expected on Super Bowl Sunday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
In the aftermath of a major storm system that resulted in flooding and mudflows in several Southern California burn areas, scattered showers are on tap for the region on Super Bowl Sunday.

On Monday, some heavy rain is possible for the morning commute. The rest of the day may see a chance of rain, possibly up to 1 inch. Tuesday may also see some rain, but only light, scattered showers are expected.

A winter storm warning in scheduled to remain in effect for the mountain areas of Los Angeles and Ventura counties until Wednesday morning.

Temperatures in Los Angeles and Orange counties Sunday will be in the high 50s with scattered, light showers. Expect 1/4-3/4 inches of rain.

As for the valleys and Inland Empire, those parts may see about 1/2-3/4 inch of rain and temperatures in the mid-50s.

Beach communities may see light showers Sunday, with swells creating 8-12 foot surf. Highs will be in the high 50s. A high surf advisory is in place until 11 a.m. Monday.

Mountain regions will see as much as 5-10 inches of snow above 6,000 feet. Temperatures will hover in the high 30s.

Deserts will be cool with highs in the low 50s and a 50 percent chance of showers.

Live radar: abc7.la/LiveMEGADOPPLER
Watches/Warnings: abc7.la/WxWarnings
7-Day Forecasts
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
