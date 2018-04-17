WEATHER

Tumbleweeds inundate homes in High Desert communities

EMBED </>More Videos

The heavy winds sent an onslaught of tumbleweeds into the High Desert, virtually burying some homes in the community. (KABC)

By
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) --
The heavy winds sent an onslaught of tumbleweeds into the High Desert, virtually burying some homes in the community.

Residents in Victorville say it's unlike anything they've seen before, describing it as an "invasion" of tumbleweeds.

Monday, hundreds of the wind-tossed bushes piled up on the yards of many area properties.

"Normally you get a few flying down the street or whatnot, but never this many that will stack up even this much, and this is mild compared to what it was actually in the back yard and in the front of the house. So no, it's never been this bad," said Tanya Speight of Victorville.

Fellow resident Ralph Zavale said it was all too much, and he couldn't clean them all up in time since the tumbleweeds kept coming and coming.

Crews with the city's Code Enforcement Division were out in force to help with the cleanup. They collected tumbleweeds by the truck full and moved them out.

Victorville resident Bryan Bagwell said his backyard was stacked full of the prickly weed. While he's thankful for the city's help, he wants more to be done to prevent the problem.

"The people that own the property need to do something about it but they won't drag it. They won't respond to the city from what I understand," Bagwell said.

The problem stems from open fields in the area. When the wind kicks up, the tumbleweeds begin rolling in.

Resident Nav Mangat recorded video of her neighbor's home, which was covered in tumbleweeds. Mangat says at least one of her neighbors became trapped for two hours until crews could remove the pileup from his front doorway and garage.

"Yesterday I can't even stand here in my garage. There was like a hundred of these bushes. They were just flowing like it was a tornado yesterday," Mangat said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwindwind damagenaturesevere weatherVictorvilleSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
Southern California weather forecast Saturday
Hurricane Lane downgraded to Category 3 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
More Weather
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News