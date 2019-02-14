WEATHER

VIDEO: Trabuco Creek overflows across bridge as major rain storm prompts evacuations

Rain water, mud and debris caused the raging Trabuco Creek to overflow across a bridge amid a strong storm that prompted mandatory evacuations in the area Thursday.

By and ABC7.com staff
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
The swollen creek flowed right over a bridge in the Trabuco Canyon area. The fast-moving waters even carried a large tree stump over the bridge at one point.

After the last storm, public works crews did some dredging to try and make room for the creek to bloat. However, the current storm saturated the hills so much, that parts of the hillside fell into the water.

In addition to Trabuco Canyon, flooding also occurred in Santiago Canyon and the Laguna Beach area.

"That's crazy. I can't believe how the water is coming over the bridge like that, I've never seen it do that," said Jacob Johnston of Rancho Santa Margarita."

A mandatory evacuation was ordered Thursday morning for residents in the Trabuco Creek area due to the major subtropical storm, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department.

Trabuco Canyon Road was closed between Rose Canyon Road and Plano Trabuco Road, authorities said.

Voluntary evacuations were issued in Rose Canyon, Mystic Oaks and El Cariso.

The orders came as a flash-flood watch remained in effect for Orange County. The watch is scheduled to expire at 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Trabuco Creek residents were last ordered to evacuate their homes Feb. 2, when a major storm drenched the region and resulted in flooding and debris flows downstream of the Holy Fire burn area.

FEB. 2: Storm wreaks havoc in Trabuco Creek, prompting flooding and toppling trees
A mandatory evacuation order was lifted for residents in the Trabuco Creek area of Orange County as a heavy rainstorm soaked all parts of the Southland.

