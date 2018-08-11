Guns for Hire evacuated in Woodland Park, NJ after water rushed inside this evening as people were shooting. Thanks to Sebastian for this video. @ABC7NY Hours later people still waiting to retrieve IDs and flooded cars. pic.twitter.com/daObv5KMAw — Danielle Leigh (@DanielleNLeigh) August 12, 2018

Like a water edition of destruction derby, cars in New Jersey were swept away by heavy flooding.The Chrysler Jeep Dodge Dealership of Little Falls is in crisis, when car after car floated to its demise.People on Rt. 46 were also stranded and forced to turn around.The flood waters did not stop there - it suddenly spewed out into Woodland Park, leaving streets, homes and businesses underwater.Sebastian Jackson was in target practice when empty cars fled their parking spots and the shooting range filled up with water.As the flooding spread, so did the chaos - leaving tow trucks to retrieve cars abandoned in the middle of the street.Maria Florio said she barely moved her vehicle to higher ground in time - minutes later her garage and basement had flooded, too."It was basically hysterics, basically you didn't have time to be scared," Florio said.Emergency responders said much of the recovery will be a waiting game until the flooding recedes.