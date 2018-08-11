WEATHER

WATCH: Cars swept away by floodwaters at New Jersey car dealership

EMBED </>More Videos

Video shows cars floating away in the flood waters in Little Falls, New Jersey. (Angel and Omayra Morales)

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey --
Like a water edition of destruction derby, cars in New Jersey were swept away by heavy flooding.

The Chrysler Jeep Dodge Dealership of Little Falls is in crisis, when car after car floated to its demise.

People on Rt. 46 were also stranded and forced to turn around.

The flood waters did not stop there - it suddenly spewed out into Woodland Park, leaving streets, homes and businesses underwater.

Sebastian Jackson was in target practice when empty cars fled their parking spots and the shooting range filled up with water.



As the flooding spread, so did the chaos - leaving tow trucks to retrieve cars abandoned in the middle of the street.

Maria Florio said she barely moved her vehicle to higher ground in time - minutes later her garage and basement had flooded, too.

"It was basically hysterics, basically you didn't have time to be scared," Florio said.

Emergency responders said much of the recovery will be a waiting game until the flooding recedes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweathersevere weathercarNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Southern California forecast Saturday
Photos from the wildfires across California
Six Flags parkgoers brave heat, humidity in Valencia
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
More Weather
Top Stories
Decomposing body found in column of Lancaster supermarket
Holy Fire containment rises to 36 percent; 22,158 acres burned
Holy Fire evacuees thank firefighters who risked their lives
Carr Fire evacuees find fish alive, fed by firefighters
Man found dead in vacant car wash in Tustin
LA Chargers take on AZ Cardinals in preseason game
Holy Fire threatens Temescal Valley spa, leaves workers worried
Authorities probe how 'suicidal' employee could steal plane
Show More
In wake of critical book, Trump calls Omarosa 'a lowlife'
2 killed, 3 others injured in multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in OC
V.S. Naipaul, Nobel Prize-winning author, dies at 85
Shooter sought after woman killed by stray bullet in East LA
Deputies shoot suspect in Lakewood after he steals taser
More News