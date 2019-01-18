WEATHER

Week of rain leaves potholes all over SoCal

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It's a busy time for road repair crews. The week of rain left potholes all over Southern California.

The L.A Department of Public Works says its crews made more than 6,000 square feet of small asphalt repairs between Monday and Thursday of this week. And with the rain gone, you can expect many more.

If you see a pothole, you can report them at the links below:

City of Los Angeles

To report storm-related emergencies such as trees down, landslides, potholes, and road erosion, please call (213) 473-8410 or (800) 996-2489.

If you see a pothole, 1-(800)-996-CITY or use the Online Services Request Form.

Los Angeles County
L.A. County Public Works pothole request

Orange County
Orange County Public Works pothole repair request

Riverside County
To submit a request for road repairs, call (951) 955-6899 to submit your request by phone or complete the form here.

San Bernardino County
Department of Public Works

Ventura County
Ventura County Public Works
