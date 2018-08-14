WEATHER

What does 'dog days of summer' really mean?

EMBED </>More Videos

Ever wonder where the phrase 'dog days' of summer comes from? It actually has nothing to do with canines panting in the heat. (CCG)

The words "dog days of summer" might conjure up images of canines panting in the heat, but the origin of the phrase actually has to do with the stars.

Historians say the phrase dates back to the ancient Greeks and Romans, who would keep track of the seasons by looking up at the sky. The star Sirius was known as the "dog star" because it made up the nose of a constellation shaped like a dog.

When Sirius would appear in the sky just before the sun, near the end of July, that marked the beginning of the very hottest days of the year. The Romans referred to this period as "dies caniculares" or "days of the dog star," which was eventually translated as just "dog days."

But the ancient civilizations' predictions don't quite work for modern times, according to National Geographic. That's because the Earth's rotation wobbles, meaning Sirius does not appear in the sky at the same time of year as it did back then. The Farmer's Almanac lists the modern dog days as lasting 40 days from July 3- August 11.

Since the rotation will continue to wobble, that means one day, thousands of years from now, Sirius will rise with the sun during the "dog days of winter."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhistorydogssummerpetsheat
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Tuesday
Flooding, debris and mud flows impact Cranston Fire burn areas
Rare summer rainfall, hail arrives in IE communities
Dangerous surf conditions expected for OC, LA beaches
Download the ABC7/AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News