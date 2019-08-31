accuweather

Types of generators: What to know about power generators before a blackout

Power outages are common when severe weather strikes, and they could leave you in sweltering heat or bitter cold. A power generator could come in handy during a blackout and could even keep hundreds of dollars of food from spoiling.

A gas-powered portable generator is the most basic backup generator and can get you through a short-term blackout, according to AccuWeather. Place it in your yard and plug it into your home using extension cords.

Portable generators often cost between $500 and $1,500 depending on the model.

A standby generator is much more powerful and convenient. It immediately turns on when the power goes out, but your wallet will take a hit. They cost between $5,000 and $15,000 dollars.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherpower outagehurricane dorianstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
How to prepare your home for high winds before a hurricane
What you need to do to prepare for a hurricane
How to prep an emergency evacuation bag
ACCUWEATHER
Foods to buy before a hurricane hits
Hurricane hacks for food storage and more
What to know to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower
Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver reaches speeds of 100 mph in Pacoima hit-and-run; 2 hurt
Hurricane Dorian path could turn, potentially impact Carolinas
Family of 'ER' actress killed by police demand answers
RFK assassin Sirhan Sirhan stabbed in prison
Horse gets aisle seat on plane
Actress Valerie Harper dies at 80, family says
Coroner: Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died of overdose
Show More
Looking for love in California is not cheap
Koreatown photo shop owner thanks Kacey Musgraves
Families surprised with new homes with help from armed forces
UCLA buildings deemed 'threats to life' in strong quake
Oak Park Schools Gender Identity program angers parents
More TOP STORIES News