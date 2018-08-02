ACCUWEATHER

Wildfire weather: How large blazes can cause firenadoes, thunderstorms

EMBED </>More Videos

Because intense wildfires generate large amounts of energy in the form of heat, they can create their own weather.

Because severe wildfires generate large amounts of energy in the form of heat, they can create their own weather.

When wildfires are intense, air tends to move much more violently and produce strong gusts, according to AccuWeather. Firenadoes are examples of swirling winds carrying embers and ash that get caught in the violently rising air.

Wildfires can also create their own thunderstorms and create pyrocumulus clouds. While they can bring rain that can help fight the fire, they can also bring dry lightning that can potentially start new fires.
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherstormsevere weatherwildfirebrush firefiretornadou.s. & world
ACCUWEATHER
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
Longest total lunar eclipse of the century will occur on July 27
These tips can help prevent heat-related incidents
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
How weather impacts fireworks shows
More accuweather
WEATHER
Southern California weather forecast Thursday
Photos from the wildfires across California
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Excessive heat warning extended in San Fernando Valley
More Weather
Top Stories
Blaze Bernstein murder was hate crime, OCDA says
LA County DA reviewing sex assault case involving Nick Carter
All evacuations lifted in Corona brush fire, officials say
Silver Lake Trader Joe's reopens after fatal shooting
Laurel Canyon Blvd open again after Studio City water main break
Malibu homicide: Woman accused of shooting, killing husband
Pedestrian dies after being dragged in South LA hit-and-run
Man arrested for taking upskirt photos of women in Cypress
Show More
Scott Baio files police report against alleged sexual assault accuser
2-year-old boy dies, woman injured after 5 pit bulls attack
Mollie Tibbetts' family announces $172,000 reward fund
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
Homeless man gets job after officer helps him shave beard
More News