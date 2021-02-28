Wind warnings issued for much of Southern California as blustery conditions increase fire danger

Those fears were realized early Sunday morning in Malibu, where Los Angeles County firefighters made quick work of a 4-acre blaze that resulted in a local power outage.
Shortly after 10 a.m., moderate-to-strong Santa Ana winds were gusting at 40-60 mph in Los Angeles and Ventura Counties, the weather service said. Humidity dropped to as low as 8%.
Several trees and at least one portable basketball hoop were toppled in Fontana, where gusts were forecasted to reach as much as 70 mph.
Meanwhile, drivers of high-profile vehicles were urged to be particularly cautious. Along the 15 and 210 freeways, several semi-truck drivers pulled over to the right shoulder rather than risk having their trailers overturned.
Wind advisories will remain in effect until noon for the San Gabriel Valley and Catalina Island, and until 3 p.m. for the coasts of L.A. and Ventura counties.
High wind warnings are expected to expire at noon in the San Fernando Valley, and at 3 p.m. in the Sant Clarity Valley and L.A. County Mountains.
