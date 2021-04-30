Weather

Woodland Hills hits 100 degrees for 1st time this year, about 1 month earlier than average

WOODLAND HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Temperatures in Woodland Hills surged to 100 degrees Thursday, marking the first time this year the city has reached triple-digit heat, according to the National Weather Service.

On average, the first 100-degree day occurs on June 9, and the earliest on record occurred on April 3, 1961.

NWS tweeted Woodland Hills was just one degree shy of reaching its record for this day. Temperatures there could reach 97 on Friday, according to ABC7 meteorologist Dallas Raines.



Woodland Hills is no stranger to intense heat. On Sept. 6 of last year, temperatures reached 121, a mark that broke the highest reading ever recorded in Los Angeles County.

Scorching temperatures in the Southland will continue into Friday, with many areas hitting the 90s and desert communities topping 100.

Conditions are expected to cool down over the weekend.

City News Service contributed to this report.
