Greenblatt's Deli: Iconic West Hollywood eatery closes permanently after 95 years

The legendary Sunset Boulevard restaurant served its last sandwich Wednesday night.
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An iconic Sunset Boulevard restaurant that has been serving customers for nearly a century is now permanently closed.

Greenblatt's Deli and Fine Wines in West Hollywood announced Wednesday that it would be shutting down at the end of the night.

The Jewish deli has become a landmark, serving Southern Californians and Hollywood stars for 95 years.

Reports say Greenblatt's was struggling financially and having trouble finding staff.

A steady stream of longtime customers visited the deli on Wednesday to say goodbye.

"I said, 'I've got to go down there because I have to have one last sandwich or something,'" said longtime customer Rebekah Del Rio.

Another customer, Andy Nelli, described the shutdown as "a shock."

"I can't believe it," she said. "It's been here forever, the best food."

Greenblatt's dining room had only recently reopened after being shuttered for almost a year and a half because of the coronavirus pandemic.
