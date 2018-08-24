West Covina police arrested a kickboxing coach from a well-known dance studio in the city.Eddie Ramirez, 62, was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and sexual battery.He works as a kickboxing coach for The Lab Creative Arts Dance Studio. The Lab is well known for its child dance team, which has been featured on the show "World of Dance."Authorities said Ramirez's arrest stems from incidents in 2017 and 2018 involving juveniles who were his kickboxing students.Police believe there may be more victims out there and urge anyone to come forward. They may contact the West Covina Police Department at (626) 939-8688.