West Covina police arrest 3rd suspect in robbery, fatal shooting of liquor store clerk

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 1:53AM
3rd suspect arrested in killing of West Covina liquor store clerk
A third suspect has been arrested in the killing of a liquor store clerk in West Covina during a robbery in October.

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A third suspect has been arrested in the killing of a liquor store clerk in West Covina during a robbery in October.

The victim, 34-year-old Karanvir Singh, was killed when he confronted two suspects trying to rob Big Bob's Liquor & Market convenience store on Puente and Sunset avenues, according to the West Covina Police Department.

Police have arrested Ivan Ventura Vanegas, 18, of Alhambra in connection with the killing. Investigators previously arrested Arturo Ornelas, 19, of Monterey Park, and a 17-year-old juvenile. The adult suspects were booked for murder, robbery, accessory to a crime and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Detectives believe all three suspects are members of the same criminal street gang.

After their arrests, Ornelas was released on bond while Vanegas is being held at the West Covina jail for no bail.

The victim, Singh, was described as leaving behind a wife and 12-year-old son in India, with plans to bring them to the United States next year.

