West Covina shooting at house party leaves 1 dead, 3 others injured

WEST COVINA, Calif. (KABC) -- A shooting at a house party in West Covina left one male dead and three others wounded Friday night, authorities said.Officers responded to the 300 block of North Hollow Avenue at about 10:29 p.m. at a house used as an apparent Airbnb rental.They found three juveniles in the backyard wounded, one fatally, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.The deceased victim was identified as 18-year-old Dennis Bracamonte of La Mirada.Two of the victims suffered gunshot wounds to the legs and were transported to a hospital. Another victim, a female juvenile, was driven to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.Detectives said they found balloons in the yard and street and believe a nitrous oxide tank was used to fill the balloons to inhale in what is being considered a "nos party."It was believed a fight broke out at the party, which led to the shooting.Detectives believe there were between 30 to 40 people, a majority between the ages of 16 to 20 years old at the party. Most fled after the shooting occurred.A suspect is sought in the shooting as authorities review surveillance video and attempt to contact the owner of the house.The investigation is ongoing.