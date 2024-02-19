West Covina substitute removed from elementary school for inappropriate conduct

A substitute teacher was removed from a West Covina elementary school over accusations of inappropriate behavior.

The West Covina Unified School District said a student came forward last week to report the substitute was viewing inappropriate images on his cell phone while on school grounds at Cameron Elementary.

The district said the teacher was immediately removed from campus.

In a statement, the district said "The WCUSD holds the safety and security of its students as paramount and will not tolerate any actions that compromise our students' welfare."

The district is cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues.