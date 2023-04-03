LAPD identified the man suspected of killing one person and injuring three others in a shooting at a shopping center parking lot in West Hills Saturday.

LAPD identifies suspect in West Hills parking lot shooting that left 1 dead, 3 others injured

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police identified the man suspected of killing one person and injuring three others in a shooting at a shopping center parking lot in West Hills Saturday.

Mark Connole, 34, of Woodland Hills, was booked on suspicion of murder, with bail set a $2 million.

LAPD says the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Fallbrook Shopping Center parking lot in the 229000 block of Vanowen Street.

"One of the victims met with the suspect for unknown reasons. An argument ensued between the suspect and the victims when the suspect produced a handgun and began to fire at them," police said in a news release.

Three people were wounded and hospitalized with injuries described at not life-threatening. A fourth person died at the scene.

LAPD said the suspect fled the scene in a red Honda vehicle. Officers were directed to the vehicle by an LAPD helicopter and a brief chase ensued before the suspect pulled over.

Connole was arrested without incident. A firearm was recovered, police said.

Investigators said Saturday that the shooting was gang-related and involved a dispute over drugs.

The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification to the family.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police ask anyone who was at the shopping center Saturday and witnessed the shooting to come forward, including anyone who captured cellphone video of the altercation before the incident or the shooting.

Anyone with pertinent information was asked to contact LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550, or 213-972-2971. Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.

City News Service, Inc. contributed to this report.