West Hills residents concerned about patients from nearby hospital following string of incidents

By
WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Concern among residents of a West Hills neighborhood has been reignited after a patient from a nearby hospital left the facility and broke several car windows with a shovel. They claim this isn't the first time something like that has happened.

On Monday, a nearly-naked man in a hospital robe was taken into custody after banging on doors and damaging parked vehicles, according to authorities.

The incident brought back scary memories for resident Sarah Vandrey who says in 2018 a different patient from West Hills Hospital and Medical Center got into her car and smeared it with blood.

Nearly-naked man flees hospital, arms himself with shovel and terrorizes West Hills neighborhood
EMBED More News Videos

A nearly-naked man carrying a shovel who fled from a hospital terrorized a West Hills neighborhood and broke car windows before he was taken into custody Monday.



Six months after that, security footage in the same neighborhood shows police taking down another man who neighbors claim was also a patient who left the hospital and tried to break into a house while the residents were home.

That incident prompted people in the area to write a letter to the hospital, expressing their safety concerns. But, they say they never received a response.

"That's disheartening and it's making me consider re-locating," said Vandrey.

Hospital officials issued a statement only to say that they are "committed to providing a safe and secure environment for our patients, staff and visitors."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hillslos angeleslos angeles countynaked manhospitalvandalism
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sheriff's deputies shoot, kill suspect after chase ends in Murrieta
After 31 years in U.S., SoCal mother makes tearful plea to avoid deportation
What Americans should know about US airstrike
Homeless woman's death in Whittier triggers new calls for help
US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation'
1 killed after being hit by Metro train in Exposition Park
Uber driver saves college student's life after organ failure
Show More
Coachella 2020 to feature Travis Scott, Frank Ocean
Ventura County mobile home park goes without running water
Alex Trebek excited to bring 'Jeopardy!' special to primetime
Murrieta teen picked to dance at prestigious ballet competition
CA law gives internet users more privacy rights
More TOP STORIES News