West Hills shooting: suspect released due to insufficient evidence

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The man arrested for a deadly double shooting in West Hills is expected to be released.

The district attorney has declined to file charges against 31-year-old Ryan Conrad.

Los Angeles Police Department detectives believe Conrad opened fire on two men after an argument last week. They say one of the victims pointed police toward his killer before dying.

However, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says no charges are being filed at this time against Conrad due to insufficient evidence.

The shooting happened on Wednesday, May 22 at Shadow Ranch Park. One man died at the scene and one died later at the hospital.

Police said Conrad knew both of the victims. The Torrance resident was arrested two days after the shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

A suspect is sought in the fatal shooting of two men in West Hills.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hillslos angeleslos angeles countyarrestfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts helping sister flee laundromat when SoCal earthquake hit
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News