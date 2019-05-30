West Hills shooting: suspect released due to insufficient evidence

The district attorney has declined to file charges against 31-year-old Ryan Conrad.
Los Angeles Police Department detectives believe Conrad opened fire on two men after an argument last week. They say one of the victims pointed police toward his killer before dying.
However, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says no charges are being filed at this time against Conrad due to insufficient evidence.
The shooting happened on Wednesday, May 22 at Shadow Ranch Park. One man died at the scene and one died later at the hospital.
Police said Conrad knew both of the victims. The Torrance resident was arrested two days after the shooting.