West Hills shooting: 31-year-old suspect arrested in connection to shooting deaths of 2 at park

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting deaths of two men in West Hills Friday.

Police arrested 31-year-old Ryan Conrad in Torrance at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1400 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

Conrad is suspected of killing two men at Shadow Ranch Park Wednesday night.

The shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. near Vanowen Street and Sale Avenue. Detectives believe four men, including Conrad, had met at Shadow Park.

EMBED More News Videos

A suspect is sought in the fatal shooting of two men in West Hills.



Nearby witnesses say it sounded like an argument broke out, followed by gunshots.

Two of the men were shot: one died at the scene and another died at a hospital. A third man who ran off was interviewed by detectives in Riverside County Friday with hopes of learning the reason for the shooting, among other things.

The shooting happened just feet from where a group of teens was playing soccer in the park.

Investigators said one of the victims identified Conrad as the gunman before he died.

"The victim only basically stated the suspect's name," Det. Dave Peteque with LAPD Valley Homicide said. "He was unable to speak after that. He did not give a motive."

Police said Conrad knew both of the victims.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hillslos angeleslos angeles countyarrestfatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Show More
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
More TOP STORIES News