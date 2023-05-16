West Hollywood council votes to hire 4 LASD positions in aftermath of high-profile crimes

Amid heightened concerns over safety in West Hollywood, the City Council voted to hire four Sheriff's Department positions.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Amid heightened concerns over safety in West Hollywood, the City Council voted Monday to hire four Sheriff's Department positions.

The vote came in the wake of several incidents in the past month, including an armed robbery that was caught on surveillance video outside a local restaurant. The manager of that restaurant spoke at the City Council meeting Monday evening.

"Seeing my staff crying, coming to work and not being able to feel safe in the city, it makes me responsible to be here in front of you and ask you for help," he said, addressing members of the council.

"We don't need block-by-block ambassadors through the streets to solve crime," he said, referring to the city's security ambassadors program. "We need more police officers going through our streets."